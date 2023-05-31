“Cheese Powder Recipe”: Enhance Your Dishes with a Delicious Homemade Cheese Powder Recipe

Homemade Cheese Powder: The Ultimate Addition to Your Dishes

Be it on top of a pizza, in a sandwich, or in a burger, cheese has never caused any harm to a dish. The only thing that it does is add more deliciousness to it, which is why we leave no opportunity to include it in our meals. Our love for cheese is so great that sometimes we even ask for additional cheese to include in our dishes. Sounds familiar, right? And when it comes to making these meals at home, we usually opt for convenient options such as store-bought cheese spreads, mozzarella cheese, or cheddar cheese. But did you know there’s another way to relish cheese? It’s in the form of this delicious cheese powder. Once you make this yummy powder at home, it’ll be your go-to option for enhancing the flavour of your dishes.

What Is Cheese Powder?

If you’re wondering what exactly is cheese powder, it’s basically just a combination of some breadcrumbs and cheese. You need to get rid of all the moisture by microwaving them for a few minutes and then blending them in a food processor to make a powder. While you can enjoy this powder as is, if you prefer some spice, you can always add some red chilli powder to it. Sprinkle it over your bowl of popcorn or an entire pizza; it’ll become your new favourite option to relish cheese.

What Is The Best Way To Store Cheese Powder?

Just like any other powder in your pantry, it is advisable to store cheese powder in an airtight container. Make sure to store it in a cool and dark place to avoid exposure to moisture. This powder has a longer shelf life as compared to other cheese alternatives, which means you can relish it whenever you want. If stored properly, it can last for up to six to eight months.

How To Make Homemade Cheese Powder At Home | Easy Cheese Powder Recipe

You can make this cheese powder at home with basic ingredients. Begin by microwaving a plate filled with half of the breadcrumbs and grated cheese. Set the timer for five minutes. Allow the mixture to cool for some time. (This helps achieve a crispy texture). Now, gently crumble the mixture using your hands and transfer it to a mixer grinder. Add the remaining bread crumbs, red chilli powder, haldi, and salt. Blend well to form a fine powder. Transfer to an airtight container. Homemade cheese powder is ready!

Try out this cheese powder the next time you feel like adding an extra layer of indulgence to your dishes.

News Source : NDTV Food

Source Link :Homemade Cheese Powder Recipe: This Yummy Powder Will Amp Up Your Meals/