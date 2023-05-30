“Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe”: Chef Kevin Belton’s Recipe for Cheeseburger Casserole and Banana Pudding Cups

Chef Kevin Belton Cooks Up Cheeseburger Casserole and Banana Pudding in the WWLTV Kitchen

Chef Kevin Belton, a renowned chef from New Orleans, recently cooked up two delicious and hearty dishes in the WWLTV kitchen. These dishes included a cheesy and savory cheeseburger casserole and a classic and sweet banana pudding.

The cheeseburger casserole recipe consisted of lean ground beef, onions, Creole seasoning, garlic, Italian seasoning, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, beef stock, elbow macaroni, sour cream, cheddar Jack cheese, white cheddar cheese, and parsley. The casserole was easy to prepare and bake, and the end result was a scrumptious and filling meal that was perfect for a cozy night in.

To start, Chef Belton cooked the ground beef in a large skillet until it was no longer pink. He then drained the grease and added onions, Creole seasoning, garlic, Italian seasoning, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes. After stirring the mixture, he added the elbow macaroni and beef stock and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Once the pasta was cooked, he added sour cream and milk, and then poured half of the beef and pasta mixture into a glass baking dish. He sprinkled half of the cheddar Jack and white cheddar cheese on top and repeated the layers before baking the casserole for 10 minutes at 400 degrees. The dish was garnished with parsley before serving.

For dessert, Chef Belton whipped up a classic banana pudding. The recipe included cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, cold milk, instant vanilla pudding mix, frozen whipped topping, vanilla wafers, and sliced bananas. The pudding was easy to assemble and required only a few hours in the refrigerator before serving.

To make the pudding, Chef Belton beat cream cheese until smooth and added condensed milk to the mixture. He then whisked cold milk and pudding mix together before adding it to the cream cheese mixture. He folded in whipped topping and then layered vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, and pudding mixture in a glass bowl. He repeated the layers twice before refrigerating the pudding for at least 4 hours. The dish was garnished with whipped topping, bananas, and wafers before serving.

Overall, Chef Belton’s cheeseburger casserole and banana pudding were both delicious and easy to make. These recipes are perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion, and are sure to satisfy any craving for comfort food. Follow Chef Belton’s lead and try out these recipes in your own kitchen for a satisfying and tasty meal.

News Source : Chef Kevin Belton

Source Link :Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton’s Cheeseburger Casserole and Banana Pudding cups/