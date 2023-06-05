Cheesecake recipe: Mini Cheesecakes Recipe in Hindi, Bengali, and English

Miniature Cheesecake Recipe
Introduction
Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that is loved by many. It is made with cream cheese, eggs, sugar, and a variety of other ingredients that give it a unique taste. If you are a fan of cheesecake, then you will love this miniature cheesecake recipe. It is easy to make and perfect for parties or small gatherings.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
For the filling:
- 16 oz cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 325°F.
In a small bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Mix well.
Line a muffin tin with cupcake liners. Spoon about a tablespoon of the crumb mixture into each liner. Use a spoon or your fingers to press the crumbs down and create a flat base.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the sugar and beat until well combined.
Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.
Spoon the cream cheese mixture into the muffin tin, filling each liner about 3/4 full.
Bake the cheesecakes for 20-25 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden and the centers are set.
Remove the cheesecakes from the oven and let them cool in the muffin tin for 5-10 minutes.
Carefully remove the cheesecakes from the muffin tin and transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Once the cheesecakes are cooled, you can serve them as is or top them with your favorite toppings such as fresh fruit, whipped cream, or chocolate sauce.
Tips
Make sure your cream cheese is softened before you start making the recipe. This will make it easier to beat and ensure a smooth texture.
If you want to make your crust a little sweeter, you can add more sugar to the graham cracker crumbs.
You can use a mixer or a food processor to make the crust, but using your hands is just as easy and less cleanup.
Don’t overfill the muffin liners with the cream cheese mixture. The cheesecakes will rise a little while baking, so leave some room for that.
You can make these miniature cheesecakes ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Conclusion
This miniature cheesecake recipe is a delicious and easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth. The combination of the creamy filling and the crunchy crust is sure to be a hit with everyone who tries them. Plus, they are easy to make ahead of time and can be customized with your favorite toppings. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the deliciousness of homemade cheesecake!
