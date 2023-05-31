“Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberry Cookies”: Strawberry Cookies Filled with Cheesecake: A Recipe from The Recipe Critic

If you’re a fan of both strawberries and cheesecake, then you’re in luck because these soft and sweet strawberry cookies filled with a gooey cheesecake center are about to become your new favorite dessert. These golden-brown morsels of goodness are perfect for any occasion and will be devoured as soon as they’re out of the oven!

What makes these cookies so special is the perfect blend of cheesecake and cookie. The soft and buttery cookie base combined with tangy cheesecake and sweet strawberry is simply dreamy. This recipe is super easy to whip up and once you get a taste, you’ll want to keep the whole pan for yourself.

To make these strawberry cheesecake cookies, you’ll need a few standard baking ingredients and some freeze-dried strawberries. The cheesecake filling is made with cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla, while the cookies are made with butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, salt, white chocolate chips, and freeze-dried strawberries.

To make the cookies, you’ll start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and lining two baking sheets with parchment paper. Then, you’ll make the cheesecake filling by beating together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla on medium speed until smooth. Scoop teaspoon-sized dollops of the cream cheese mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and place it in the freezer while you prepare the dough.

For the cookies, you’ll cream together the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Then, add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt just until combined. Fold in the white chocolate chips and freeze-dried strawberries by hand.

Using a larger cookie scoop, about 3 tablespoons, scoop the cookie dough onto the baking sheets and flatten it out. Add one dollop of the chilled cheesecake filling in the center of the flattened cookie dough and form the cookie dough up around the filling. Make sure to pinch the edges so the dough seals the filling inside. Place the stuffed cookie balls on the baking sheet leaving 2 inches between them and bake for 12-14 minutes, until the edges of the cookies are just barely starting to brown and the center still looks underbaked.

These strawberry cheesecake cookies are seriously so good, you’re going to want to make them all the time. To get bakery-worthy cookies, be sure to chill the cheesecake centers, crush the freeze-dried strawberries into both chunks and powder, and don’t overbake the cookies. If you have any leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.

News Source : The Recipe Critic

Source Link :Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberry Cookies | The Recipe Critic/