“cheesesteak recipe”: Ed Sheeran Learns How to Make a Philadelphia Cheesesteak

Digital Brief: June 3, 2023

On June 3, 2023, Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Philip’s Steaks on Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia. The English singer-songwriter, who was in town for a concert at the Lincoln Financial Field, showed up at the iconic cheesesteak joint to learn how to make the Philly staple from some South Philly pros.

Sheeran was greeted by hundreds of fans who showed up to catch a glimpse of the star as he tried his hand at making a cheesesteak. The singer seemed to be having a great time as he interacted with the staff and fans, taking photos and even handing out free sandwiches to those who showed up.

The surprise appearance caused quite a stir on social media, with fans sharing photos and videos of Sheeran at the cheesesteak joint. The singer’s love for Philly and its famous sandwich is well-known, and this visit only cemented his status as a true fan.

But Sheeran’s appearance at Philip’s Steaks wasn’t the only news on June 3, 2023. Here are some other stories making headlines on this day:

Self-Driving Cars Take Over Major Cities

Self-driving cars are no longer a thing of the future – they’re here, and they’re taking over major cities across the country. On June 3, 2023, major car manufacturers rolled out their latest models of self-driving cars, which are expected to revolutionize the way we travel.

These cars are equipped with advanced technology that allows them to navigate roads and traffic without human intervention. They’re also designed to be eco-friendly, with electric engines that produce zero emissions.

While there are concerns about the safety of self-driving cars, proponents argue that they will ultimately be safer than human-driven cars. They point to the fact that most car accidents are caused by human error, and that self-driving cars can eliminate many of these errors.

Virtual Reality Takes Over Gaming Industry

Virtual reality technology has been around for a while, but on June 3, 2023, it took over the gaming industry. Major gaming companies released their latest VR games, which allow players to fully immerse themselves in virtual worlds.

These games are designed to be incredibly realistic, with advanced graphics and sound that make players feel like they’re actually in the game. They also allow for more interactive gameplay, with players able to use their bodies to control their characters and interact with the virtual environment.

While VR gaming has been criticized for being isolating, proponents argue that it can actually be a social experience. Many VR games allow players to interact with each other in virtual worlds, and some even allow for multiplayer gameplay.

Amazon Launches Drone Delivery Service

On June 3, 2023, Amazon announced the launch of its drone delivery service. The company has been testing drone deliveries for several years, and has finally received approval from the FAA to launch the service on a wider scale.

The service will allow customers to receive their packages within hours of ordering, with drones able to deliver to homes and businesses within a certain radius of Amazon’s fulfillment centers. The drones are equipped with advanced technology that allows them to avoid obstacles and navigate safely to their destination.

While there are concerns about the safety and privacy of drone deliveries, Amazon argues that they will ultimately be more efficient and cost-effective than traditional delivery methods. They also point to the fact that drone deliveries can be more eco-friendly, with less fuel and emissions required.

June 3, 2023 was a day of major technological advancements and exciting developments in various industries. From self-driving cars to virtual reality gaming to drone deliveries, it’s clear that the future is here – and it’s full of possibilities.

News Source : CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Source Link :How to make a cheesesteak: Ed Sheeran learns a Philadelphia staple/