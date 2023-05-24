Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls SEO Keyword: Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls.: Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls: The Easy and Delicious Way to Fill, Roll, and Bake!

Fill. Roll. Bake. Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls

Looking for a tasty and easy appetizer or snack? These Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls are the perfect solution! They are simple to make and packed with flavor, making them a hit with both kids and adults.

Ingredients:

1 can of crescent rolls

1 cup cooked and shredded chicken

1/2 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Preheat oven

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Step 2: Prepare filling

In a medium bowl, mix together the cooked and shredded chicken, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, and chopped parsley (if using). Mix well to combine.

Step 3: Unroll crescent rolls

Unroll the crescent rolls and separate them into triangles. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 4: Add filling to each crescent roll

Spoon a tablespoon of the chicken bacon ranch filling onto the center of each crescent roll.

Step 5: Roll crescent rolls

Roll up each crescent roll, starting at the wide end and rolling towards the point. Pinch the edges to seal.

Step 6: Bake crescent rolls

Bake the crescent rolls in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Variations:

Get creative with your crescent roll fillings! Here are some ideas:

Ham and Swiss cheese

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Spinach and feta cheese

BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese

Tips:

Make sure the filling is well-mixed to ensure even distribution of flavor.

Use parchment paper to prevent the crescent rolls from sticking to the baking sheet.

Experiment with different types of cheese for added flavor.

For a healthier option, use turkey bacon and reduced-fat cheese.

Conclusion:

These Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls are an easy and delicious appetizer or snack that are sure to please a crowd. With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of time, you can have a tasty treat that everyone will love. So go ahead, fill, roll, and bake your way to cheesy perfection!

