Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls SEO Keyword: Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls.: Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls: The Easy and Delicious Way to Fill, Roll, and Bake!

Fill. Roll. Bake. Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls
Looking for a tasty and easy appetizer or snack? These Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls are the perfect solution! They are simple to make and packed with flavor, making them a hit with both kids and adults.
Ingredients:
- 1 can of crescent rolls
- 1 cup cooked and shredded chicken
- 1/2 cup cooked and crumbled bacon
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup ranch dressing
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Instructions:
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
Step 2: Prepare filling
In a medium bowl, mix together the cooked and shredded chicken, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, and chopped parsley (if using). Mix well to combine.
Step 3: Unroll crescent rolls
Unroll the crescent rolls and separate them into triangles. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Step 4: Add filling to each crescent roll
Spoon a tablespoon of the chicken bacon ranch filling onto the center of each crescent roll.
Step 5: Roll crescent rolls
Roll up each crescent roll, starting at the wide end and rolling towards the point. Pinch the edges to seal.
Step 6: Bake crescent rolls
Bake the crescent rolls in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.
Variations:
Get creative with your crescent roll fillings! Here are some ideas:
- Ham and Swiss cheese
- Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
- Spinach and feta cheese
- BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese
Tips:
- Make sure the filling is well-mixed to ensure even distribution of flavor.
- Use parchment paper to prevent the crescent rolls from sticking to the baking sheet.
- Experiment with different types of cheese for added flavor.
- For a healthier option, use turkey bacon and reduced-fat cheese.
Conclusion:
These Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Crescent Rolls are an easy and delicious appetizer or snack that are sure to please a crowd. With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of time, you can have a tasty treat that everyone will love. So go ahead, fill, roll, and bake your way to cheesy perfection!
