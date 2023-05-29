“Cheesy chicken wrap recipe”: Zainii’s Recipe for a Delicious Chicken Cheese Wrap

Healthy and Delicious Chicken Cheese Wrap Recipe By Kitchen with Zainii

Chicken cheese wrap is a delicious and healthy meal option that is easy to make and perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. It is a great way to use up leftover chicken and can be customized with your favorite vegetables and seasonings. In this article, we will share with you a delicious chicken cheese wrap recipe by Kitchen with Zainii that you can make in no time.

Ingredients

1 large tortilla wrap

1/2 cup cooked and shredded chicken breast

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup diced bell peppers

1/4 cup diced onions

1/4 cup chopped lettuce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Add diced onions and bell peppers and sauté for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add shredded chicken, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes until chicken is heated through and coated with the seasoning. Place the tortilla wrap on a plate and sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese over it. Add the chicken and vegetable mixture over the cheese. Top with chopped lettuce and diced tomatoes. Roll the tortilla tightly and secure with toothpicks if needed. Serve the chicken cheese wrap immediately and enjoy!

Variations

This chicken cheese wrap recipe is very versatile and you can customize it to your liking. Here are some variations that you can try:

Use different types of cheese such as mozzarella, pepper jack, or feta.

Add other vegetables such as corn, avocado, or cucumber.

Use different seasonings such as cumin, chili powder, or Italian seasoning.

Use a different type of tortilla wrap such as whole wheat, spinach, or tomato.

Add a sauce such as ranch, salsa, or hot sauce for extra flavor.

Conclusion

The chicken cheese wrap is a delicious and healthy meal that is easy to make and perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. This recipe by Kitchen with Zainii is a great starting point, but don’t be afraid to customize it to your liking. Experiment with different vegetables, cheeses, seasonings, and sauces to create your perfect chicken cheese wrap. Serve with a side of salad or fruit for a complete meal.

