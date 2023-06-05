“Cheesy white sauce chicken pasta”: Creamy and Cheesy White Sauce Chicken Pasta Recipe by Food Plates

White Sauce Chicken Pasta Recipe

White sauce chicken pasta is a delicious and creamy dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is a classic Italian dish that is loved by many and is easy to make. In this article, we will share our creamy and cheesy white sauce recipe that will take your pasta dish to the next level.

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breast, cut into small pieces

1 pound pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Instructions:

Start by cooking the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and cook until softened, about 3-5 minutes. Add the heavy cream and chicken broth to the skillet and bring to a simmer. Add the Parmesan cheese to the skillet and stir until melted and combined. Add the cooked chicken and pasta to the skillet and stir until everything is coated in the sauce. Add the shredded mozzarella cheese to the skillet and stir until melted and combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve hot.

Tips:

For a healthier alternative, you can use whole wheat pasta and reduced-fat cream.

You can also add vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, or mushrooms to the dish.

If the sauce is too thick, you can add a little bit of pasta water to thin it out.

If you want to make this dish ahead of time, you can prepare the sauce and store it in the fridge for up to 3 days. Just reheat the sauce and add it to cooked pasta and chicken.

Conclusion:

This white sauce chicken pasta recipe is a crowd-pleaser that is perfect for any occasion. The creamy and cheesy sauce combined with the tender chicken and pasta makes for a delicious and satisfying meal. You can also customize the dish by adding your favorite vegetables or using a healthier alternative. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

Chicken Alfredo recipe Creamy pasta recipe Cheesy white sauce recipe Italian pasta recipe Comfort food recipe

News Source : food plates

Source Link :White sauce chicken pasta recipe|creamy&cheesy white sauce recipe|By food plates!/