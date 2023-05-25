Cheetah cubs die in Kuno National Park, suspect is extreme heat and cramped space

Cheetah cubs : Three Cheetah cubs die in Kuno National Park, Namibian Cheetah Jwala survives

Six Cheetahs, including three cubs born to Namibian Cheetah Jwala, have died in Kuno National Park (KNP) since March, according to a note by principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), J.S. Chauhan. Two cubs died on 23 May, with one dying two days earlier. The note admitted that the cubs were weak, underweight and dehydrated, but did not attribute the deaths to the extreme heat on the day they died. KNP has 17 surviving adult cheetahs and one cub out of the 20 brought to the park in two phases. Experts have questioned the park’s suitability to house the animals.

News Source : Sravani Sarkar

