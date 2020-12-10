Chef French Death -Dead – Obituary : Jean Maurice French, known as Chef French has Died .

Jean Maurice French, known as Chef French has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

BRCC @MyBRCC The #MyBRCC family is saddened by the recent passing of our esteemed & former colleague Jean Maurice French, known as Chef French. He passed away on Dec. 3, 2020. He was loved by his former students and fellow faculty & staff. He will be missed. Read more:

