“Chef Lori’s Wisconsin-inspired recipe”: Chef Lori’s recipe: The quintessential Wisconsin flavors of beer and cheese.

Chef Lori’s Beer Cheese Soup Recipe

With such amazing talent we wonder, is there anything Chef Lori can’t make? Today, she is sharing her recipe for a delicious Beer Cheese Soup that you can easily make at home. This soup is perfect for a cozy night in or as a starter for a dinner party. Let’s get started!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 medium onion- diced

1 large stalk of celery – diced

3/4 cup flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 carrot-diced

1 sweet pepper – diced

1 jalapeno, no seeds, chopped

2 cups Wisconsin grated cheddar cheese

1 can of Wisconsin beer

1 cup half and half

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Optional Garnish:

Popcorn

Bacon

Freshly ground pepper

Olive oil – drizzled

Directions:

Melt butter over medium-low heat. Add Olive oil: Saute onion, celery, carrots, and peppers for five minutes. Stir in flour at once and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly over low heat. Add broth and continue to cook over medium-low heat until thick. Reduce heat and add cheese. When the cheese is melted, add beer and cream. Cover over low heat until all vegetables are tender, stirring often, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with popcorn or as desired.

That’s it! This soup is perfect for a cold winter day or as a starter for a dinner party. You can also add your own twist to it by adding your favorite ingredients such as bacon or croutons. For more ideas or to learn more, head to lorifernandez.com.

News Source : Mason Campbell

Source Link :What’s more Wisconsin than beer and cheese? It’s another amazing recipe from Chef Lori/