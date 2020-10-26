Chef Michael Siry Death -Dead – Obituary : How did Michael Sheffy Siry Die – Cause of Death.

People are still paying tributes to New York City’s chef Michael Sheffy Siry who passed away June 2013..

Before his death he appeared on American reality TV show called “Chopped“

He was among the the four chefs on the CHOPPED that call on their culinary skills as they face off against one another to prepare a spectacular three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, entree and dessert.

Michael Sheffy Siry’s obituary appeared on New York Time’s Jul. 8, 2013 obituary session with the following statements

SIRY–Michael V. “Sheffy” On June 23. A best friend, an award winning chef, and my love passed away. Michael touched and changed many people’s lives during his time. He inspired everyone he met to be a better person. A scholarship at the CIA in his memory has been established, donations in his memory should be made through sheffyfund.com. Forever in my heart – my love – MEVI. Your loving wife Shira “SESI” Siry

Michael Siry’s Cause of Death. We have not cause of the information for the deceased right now, this story will be updated once we have that information.

Condolences

The following are some tributes and reactions from social media users.



I would like everyone who has helped make Sheffy Fund so successful during this difficult year – that we are getting… Posted by Sheffy Fund – Michael V. Siry Memorial Scholarship Fund on Wednesday, September 3, 2014 Shirley Gunstrom Just watched the repeat episode that Michael was on. His infectious attitude and that great smile had me rooting for him from the start My heart sank when I saw the “in memory”. Even though much time has passed I wanted to express my sympathy to his family and friends. A light went out on the day he passed