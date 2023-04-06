Chef Raghavan Iyer’s Iconic Cookbooks Remembrance

Chef Raghavan Iyer is celebrated and memorialized through his iconic books.

Remembering Chef Raghavan Iyer and His Impact on Indian Cuisine in America

Indian American chef Raghavan Iyer passed away on March 31, 2023, after fighting cancer for five years. Born in Mumbai, India, Iyer arrived in America in 1982 to study at Southwest Minnesota State University. Throughout his career, Iyer has contributed significantly to the awareness of Indian cuisine in the United States, more than any other food expert in recent times.

As an avid author, Iyer wrote more than half a dozen books on Indian cuisine. His books, published during the early 2000s, were the first informed introduction to Indian cooking for Americans. Through his books and teachings, Iyer played a dominant role in shaping the perception of Indian food in America.

As a tribute to Iyer’s tasteful impact, we recommend some of his works that have shaped the perception of Indian food in America.

Betty Crocker’s Indian Home Cooking

Published in 2001, this was Iyer’s first book. In collaboration with Betty Crocker, Iyer brought together some of the simplest yet rich dishes from Indian cuisine, providing historical context to the recipes. With every dish, readers get a glimpse of the regional Indian cooking style that brings a kaleidoscopic view of this land bursting with flavors and ingredients.

Iyer shares personal anecdotes from his growing years, capturing the essence of Indian food and the stories behind it. Betty Crocker’s Indian Home Cooking offers an authentic introduction to Indian cooking, encouraging a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural significance of the food.

The Turmeric Trail: Recipes and Memories from an Indian Childhood

Long before turmeric became a popular health food in America, Iyer shone the spotlight on this golden spice. Published in 2002, this book offers a unique collection of iconic South Indian dishes explained in a simple way that even a novice can cook. The book is sprinkled with stories, valuable insights, and simple yet classic dishes like ginger tea.

The Turmeric Trail is much more than a cookbook—it’s a nostalgic journey through Iyer’s childhood memories and the food that inspired him.

660 Curries: The Gateway to Indian Cooking

Published in 2008, this book effectively opened up a new gateway of information towards how the West viewed curry. In the absence of a learned exchange of real Indian cooking, the curry gained recognition in America as a spicy, cheap take-away food.

Iyer’s book demystifies the versatility of curry in Indian cuisine, a revelation for Western food aficionados. For the first time, readers discovered the limitless possibilities of curry, from grilled chicken curry to asparagus and tomato crumbled paneer curry to tamarind shrimp and coconut milk curry.

The book serves as a delicious eye-opener into the world of Indian curries, debunking the stereotype of Indian food in America.

The Legacy of Chef Raghavan Iyer

Chef Raghavan Iyer’s work in bringing Indian cuisine to America will be remembered for years to come. His books and teachings played a crucial role in educating Americans about the history, culture, and taste of Indian food. His impact on the immigrant food scene in America has been truly exceptional.

Whether you are a foodie or not, Iyer’s rare insights into Indian flavors and ingredients will leave you more informed about ethnic food and how it shapes migrant identities. Order his books online or visit your local libraries to experience the joy of cooking with Chef Raghavan Iyer this weekend.