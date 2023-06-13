“Chef Scott” reported missing in New Orleans found alive after family thought he was dead

Demietriek Scott : Chef Scott found alive after family reported him dead in New Orleans

A well-known chef in New Orleans who was reported missing over the weekend has been found alive, despite his family telling multiple local media outlets that he was dead. Demietriek Scott, also known as Chef Scott, was reported missing by his family on Saturday, and they later claimed that his body had been discovered on the side of a bridge in the city’s Ninth Ward on Monday morning. However, it was revealed on Monday night that Scott, aged 47, had been found alive and well. Scott explained to a local news outlet that he had simply needed some time for himself. The New Orleans Police Department has not yet commented on the matter.

News Source : Natalie Neysa Alund

