“Chelan County school threat” today : Chelan County Detains 12-Year-Old Student for Making School Threat

A 12-year-old boy from Grant County has been arrested and is being held in the Chelan County juvenile detention center on accusations that he threatened a schoolteacher. The boy, who is a student in the Wahluke School District, posted an online threat showing himself holding what appeared to be a handgun and a piece of paper with the teacher’s name and expletives. The handgun turned out to be a replica weapon, which is being held as evidence. The boy is expected to face felony charges. Deputies are not aware of any past problems with the student.

The Wahluke District informed the deputies that the student has been expelled from school and that every threat must be taken seriously, with the safety and security of students and staff as their top priority. Deputies consulted with the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which advised that the 12-year-old should be arrested and booked for investigation of felony harassment. Underage Grant County suspects are sent to the Chelan County juvenile detention center because the same facility in Grant County was closed down several years ago. The boy is waiting to be seen by a judge.

News Source : News Radio 560 KPQ

