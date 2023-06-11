Chelsea target Onana opens door to move away from Inter Milan

Onana : Chelsea target Andre Onana open to move away from Inter Milan

Chelsea target, Andre Onana, has expressed his willingness to leave Inter Milan this summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has been identified by Chelsea as a potential transfer target as they search for a new No1 for their new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea’s other targets include Brentford’s David Raya, Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili. Onana, who is under contract at Inter until 2027, was unable to prevent Inter’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League final. Despite being happy at Inter, Onana stated that he would accept whatever decision the club makes over his future. The 27-year-old has been praised by Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, for his exceptional footwork and ability to read the game.

News Source : Giuseppe Muro

