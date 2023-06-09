Conor Gallagher : Chelsea Transfer News – Conor Gallagher: West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for signature, says transfer insider Dean Jones

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reluctant to leave Stamford Bridge and would prefer to join a London rival if he is forced to move. Gallagher has been linked with a transfer to West Ham United, as well as Newcastle United, but Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell him along with four other homegrown players. Jones suggests that Gallagher could be a good fit for new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s playing style. However, Pochettino may opt to sell Gallagher and use the transfer market to bring in an upgrade.

News Source : GiveMeSport

