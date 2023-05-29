Victor Osimhen : “Chelsea transfer news – Victor Osimhen”

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Chelsea are now the frontrunners to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli due to co-owner Todd Boehly’s financial backing. Mauricio Pochettino, the new head coach, will reportedly be given the opportunity to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window, with Osimhen being one of his first signings. The report suggests that Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich, with the interested parties having to pay upwards of £100million to sign the Nigerian striker. Crook believes that Chelsea are more likely to reach an agreement with Napoli than Tottenham Hotspur, who are keen to keep Harry Kane. Osimhen’s impressive form, having scored 30 goals and registered five assists in 38 outings for Napoli, would make Chelsea a greater threat in front of goal.

News Source : GiveMeSport

