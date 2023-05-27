“Chemical camouflage for crop protection”: Crop Losses Reduced by Over 60% with “Chemical Camouflage” Technique

Chemical Camouflage: A New Way to Protect Crops from Pest Animals

For centuries, humans have been battling pest animals that threaten their crops and food sources. Traditionally, the approach has been to use poisons to kill the pests, but this method is often ineffective, harmful to native animals, and has minimal impact on reducing crop damage. A team of researchers, including Finn Cameron Gillies Parker, Catherine Price, Jenna Bytheway, and Peter Banks, have developed a new approach to pest management called “chemical camouflage.” In a research paper published in Nature Sustainability, they demonstrate how this technique can prevent house mice from finding newly sown wheat seeds, reducing mouse damage to crops by more than 60% even during plague conditions, without killing a single mouse.

Rodents are responsible for an estimated 70 million tons of grain lost worldwide each year, and even a 5% reduction in these losses could feed more than 280 million people. In Australia, the 2021 mouse plague cost farmers in New South Wales alone upwards of $1 billion. Currently, the only management option to reduce mouse numbers is broad-scale baiting, which is often ineffective and has major risks for native wildlife. The researchers propose a new approach that focuses on reducing mouse impacts, rather than mouse numbers.

The researchers found that mouse damage to wheat crops occurs mostly in the two-week period between sowing and germination when mice are attracted to the smell of the wheat germ beneath the ground. By using “chemical camouflage,” they were able to hide the seeds so that mice couldn’t find them. Like many animals, mice primarily use their sense of smell to find food, so if the background smell appears the same as the item they are trying to find, the target item cannot be distinguished. The researchers used wheat germ oil to provide the odor background, as it is made from the part of wheat seeds that mice seek out and is a relatively cheap byproduct of the wheat-milling process.

The researchers tested two olfactory misinformation techniques on a 27-hectare wheat paddock in southwest NSW using 60 plots. The first technique, odor camouflage, began immediately after the crop was planted and was reapplied several times until seedlings appeared, creating a blanket of wheat odor to hide seeds from detection. The second technique, odor pre-exposure, had wheat germ oil applied six days before the wheat crop was planted and continued for the week after. Mice attracted to the odor before seeds were planted would begin to ignore wheat odor after repeatedly finding no seeds. The researchers also had three control treatments: one sprayed with canola oil to control for an oil effect, one we walked on without spraying to control for seed loss due to trampling, and one that remained totally untouched.

After two weeks, the camouflage and pre-exposure treatments reduced mouse damage by 63% and 74%, respectively, compared to the control. They also estimated that 53% and 72% fewer seedlings, respectively, were lost to mice on these plots. The difference in the effect of pre-exposure to wheat odor and the effect of camouflage treatments was not statistically significant, and the researchers concluded that the camouflage effect is the most likely reason for the reduction in damage.

The researchers’ methods are simple, safe, and highly effective, even during a mouse plague. They carry no risks for native wildlife and involve no killing. Mice don’t go hungry either—they simply eat the foods they ate before the wheat was planted. The researchers believe that simple behavioral interventions like theirs, which work with animals’ motivations rather than against them, are the way of the future in wildlife management and conservation. This new approach has the potential to manage pest impacts without the side effects that come from using lethal pest control.

In an increasingly populated world where food security is becoming a priority, this new approach to pest management provides hope for sustainable and safe crop protection. The researchers hope that their findings will inspire others to explore new ways of working with animals’ natural behaviors to manage pest populations and reduce crop losses.

Agricultural Chemicals Crop Protection Pesticides Plant Defense Mechanisms Integrated Pest Management

News Source : Finn Cameron Gillies Parker,Catherine Price,Jenna Bytheway,Peter Banks

Source Link :‘Chemical camouflage’ can hide crops and cut losses by over 60%/