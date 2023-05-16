Chemotherapy: The Importance of Continuing Conventional Treatment after a Cancer Diagnosis: Debunking Pseudoscientific Claims of Alternative Therapies

Despite advances in recent decades, the word ‘cancer‘ still causes concern. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, more than 69,000 new cases are diagnosed and almost 35,000 deaths are registered each year in Peru. Although these are alarming figures, it is also clear that society’s approach to this disease has changed over time. For example, today we have a better understanding of the causes, prevention, and treatment of cancer.

One of the main reasons why cancer is so prevalent in Peru is due to lifestyle factors. This includes smoking, lack of physical activity, and poor diet. Smoking is one of the leading causes of cancer worldwide, and in Peru, it is estimated that more than 20% of adults smoke. This is a concerning figure, as smoking is linked to various types of cancer, including lung cancer, throat cancer, and stomach cancer. Therefore, reducing smoking rates is an important step in reducing the incidence of cancer in Peru.

Another lifestyle factor that can lead to cancer is a lack of physical activity. Studies have shown that people who are physically active have a lower risk of developing certain types of cancer. This is because physical activity helps to boost the immune system, which can help to fight off cancer cells. In Peru, however, many people lead sedentary lifestyles, which puts them at risk of developing cancer and other chronic diseases.

Poor diet is also a contributing factor to cancer in Peru. Many people in Peru consume a diet that is high in processed foods, sugar, and saturated fat. This type of diet is linked to an increased risk of cancer, as well as other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Therefore, encouraging people to eat a healthy, balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is an important step in reducing the incidence of cancer in Peru.

Despite the high incidence of cancer in Peru, there have been significant advances in the prevention and treatment of this disease. For example, there are now vaccines available that can prevent certain types of cancer, such as the HPV vaccine, which can prevent cervical cancer. In addition, there are screening programs in place that can detect cancer at an early stage, when it is more treatable.

Treatment options for cancer have also improved in recent years. Advances in technology have led to the development of new treatments, such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy, which can be more effective and less invasive than traditional chemotherapy. In addition, there are now more supportive care options available, such as palliative care, which can help to improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

One of the challenges facing Peru in the fight against cancer is access to healthcare. Many people in Peru do not have access to affordable healthcare, which can make it difficult to receive the necessary screening, treatment, and supportive care for cancer. Therefore, improving access to healthcare should be a priority in the fight against cancer in Peru.

Another challenge is the stigma and fear associated with cancer. Many people in Peru are afraid to seek medical help or talk about their cancer diagnosis due to the cultural stigma surrounding the disease. Therefore, raising awareness about cancer and reducing the stigma associated with it is an important step in encouraging people to seek medical help and receive the necessary treatment and support.

In conclusion, cancer remains a major concern in Peru, but there have been significant advances in the prevention and treatment of this disease. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, lack of physical activity, and poor diet contribute to the high incidence of cancer, and addressing these factors is an important step in reducing the incidence of cancer in Peru. Improving access to healthcare and reducing the stigma associated with cancer are also important steps in the fight against this disease. With continued efforts and advances in research, we can hope to see a future where cancer is no longer a major public health concern in Peru.

