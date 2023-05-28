Chennai Complaint Box.: Chennai: Complaints about Health Risks from Roadside Litter

The Dangers of Neglected Potholes in Annanur

Potholes on the road leading to the railway station in Annanur, which is the 33rd ward, have become a major concern for commuters. Over 500 people use this road every day, and the potholes along the way pose a significant threat to their safety. Unfortunately, the city corporation has not taken appropriate measures to fix the issue, leading to concerns about sanitation and disease.

The neglected potholes have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other harmful insects, leading to an increase in the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria. The city corporation has failed to address the issue, which has only aggravated the problem. The negligence of the authorities has resulted in a public health emergency. The corporation must take immediate action to fix the potholes to avoid further harm to the people.

The city corporation has not taken the necessary steps to fill the potholes, which has made it difficult for the people to use the road. The commuters are forced to walk or drive through the potholes, which is a significant risk to their safety. The potholes are also causing damage to the vehicles, leading to increased expenses for the commuters. Despite numerous complaints from the public, the city corporation has not taken the issue seriously, which has left the people in a state of despair.

The neglect of the potholes has caused significant inconvenience to the people who use the road. The commuters have to navigate through the potholes, which is not only dangerous but also time-consuming. The delays caused by the potholes have resulted in people missing their trains, causing them to be late for work or other important engagements. The situation has become unbearable for the people, who are frustrated with the lack of action from the authorities.

The potholes on the road have also become a significant obstacle for emergency vehicles. The ambulances and fire engines are finding it difficult to navigate through the road, which is putting the lives of the people in danger. The authorities must take immediate action to fill the potholes to ensure that the emergency services can operate smoothly.

The neglect of the potholes has also caused significant damage to the drainage system, which has resulted in the flooding of the road during the monsoon season. The stagnant water on the road has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which is a significant health hazard. The corporation must take immediate action to fix the potholes to prevent further damage to the drainage system and avoid the spread of diseases.

In conclusion, the potholes on the road leading to the railway station in Annanur have become a significant threat to the safety and health of the people. The city corporation must take immediate action to fill the potholes to avoid further harm to the people. The neglect of the potholes has caused inconvenience, damage to vehicles, delays, and health hazards. The authorities must take the issue seriously and act swiftly to fix the potholes to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Chennai: Complaint Box; Risk of infection from roadside litter | சென்னை: புகார்பெட்டி; சாலையோர குப்பையால் நோய் தொற்றும் அபாயம்/