“Cherry Dessert Recipe”: Quick and Easy No-Bake Recipe for Homemade Cherry Flavored Dessert in Just 5 Minutes! No Gelatine Required! @alinabake

Are you craving for a sweet and fruity dessert but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen? Look no further! This homemade dessert with cherries flavour is quick and easy to make, and the best part is that it doesn’t require any baking or gelatine. Let’s dive into the recipe and satisfy our sweet tooth in just five minutes.

Ingredients:

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup of condensed milk

1/2 cup of cherry pie filling

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1/4 cup of crushed graham crackers

1/4 cup of fresh cherries (optional)

Step 1: Whip the cream

In a mixing bowl, pour one cup of heavy whipping cream and whip it until it forms stiff peaks. Make sure not to over-whip the cream as it can turn into butter. Use a hand mixer or a stand mixer for this step.

Step 2: Add the condensed milk

Once the cream is whipped, slowly pour in half a cup of condensed milk while continuing to mix the cream. The condensed milk will add a sweet and creamy texture to the dessert.

Step 3: Add the cherry pie filling

Next, add half a cup of cherry pie filling to the mixing bowl and gently fold it into the cream using a spatula. Be careful not to overmix as it can cause the mixture to become too runny.

Step 4: Add the vanilla extract

To enhance the flavour, add one teaspoon of vanilla extract to the mixture and gently mix it in.

Step 5: Assemble the dessert

In a serving dish, sprinkle a layer of crushed graham crackers on the bottom. Then, pour the mixture on top of the graham crackers and smooth it out evenly. Finally, garnish with fresh cherries on top, if desired.

Step 6: Chill the dessert

Cover the dish with plastic wrap and chill it in the refrigerator for at least two hours. This will allow the dessert to set and thicken.

Step 7: Enjoy!

After two hours, take out the dessert from the refrigerator and serve it chilled. The combination of sweet cherries and creamy texture will surely satisfy your dessert cravings.

Conclusion:

This homemade dessert with cherries flavour is a perfect treat for any occasion, whether it’s a family dinner or a party with friends. It’s quick and easy to make, and the best part is that it doesn’t require any baking or gelatine. The creamy texture and sweet cherry flavour will surely make your taste buds happy. So, next time you’re in the mood for something sweet and fruity, try out this recipe and indulge in a delicious dessert in just five minutes!

