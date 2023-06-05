Cherry Lime Float Recipe: Recipe for a Cherry Lime Rickey Float

Cherry Lime Rickey Float Recipe: A Refreshing Summer Dessert

A cherry lime rickey is a classic highball that has been enjoyed for decades. It’s a refreshing drink made with cherry juice, lime juice, club soda, and an optional spirit. This beverage has been transformed into a sweet summertime treat with the cherry lime rickey float recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup club soda

½ cup lime juice

¼ cup maraschino cherry syrup

4 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Lime wheels (for garnish)

Candied cherries (for garnish)

The combination of club soda and fresh lime juice creates a lime rickey base that is both tart and refreshing. A splash of syrup from jarred maraschino cherries adds a striking red color and cuts the tartness. You can make your own homemade maraschino cherries using frozen cherries, but the syrup from store-bought cocktail cherries works just as well.

Instructions

Chill your glass in the freezer for 10 minutes before serving. In a mixing bowl, combine club soda, lime juice, and maraschino cherry syrup. Stir well. Place a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the chilled glass. Pour the soda mixture over the ice cream until it reaches the top of the glass. Top with another scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with a lime wheel and a single candied cherry. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Topping the mixture with scoops of vanilla ice cream turns the classic beverage into a dessert reminiscent of a lime Creamsicle. It’s sour, creamy, and refreshing all at the same time. The lime wheel garnish and single candied cherry ups the playfulness of the float and hints at the flavors within.

Boozy Spin

For those who want a boozy spin, you can add a shot of gin or bourbon to the soda mixture before serving it with ice cream. This adds a new layer of flavor and takes the cherry lime rickey float to the next level.

In conclusion, the cherry lime rickey float recipe is a refreshing summer dessert that pays homage to the retro beverage. It’s easy to make and can be enjoyed by everyone. So, grab a glass, chill it in the freezer, and indulge in this delicious treat!

Cherry Lime Rickey Float Cherry Lime Rickey Lime Rickey Float Cherry Lime Float Rickey Float Recipe

News Source : Epicurious

Source Link :Cherry Lime Rickey Float Recipe/