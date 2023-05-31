“Cherry Tarragon Sauce Recipe”: A Recipe from Honey & Co: Pork Tenderloin with Cherry Tarragon Sauce and a Blackened Finish

Cherry Relish and Pork Tenderloin: The Perfect Pairing for Barbecue Season

As the weather warms up, our thoughts turn to firing up the grill and enjoying the bounty of the season. For many, this means grilling up some delicious pork tenderloin, but why not take it to the next level with a homemade cherry tarragon sauce? This tangy, sweet and sour relish is the perfect complement to the smoky flavor of the pork, and it’s easy to make with fresh cherries that are in season right now.

The recipe for the relish is inspired by tkemali, a Georgian sauce that typically uses sour plums, garlic, and a spice mix called Khmeli Suneli. This version swaps out the plums for cherries and adds fennel, tarragon, and pomegranate molasses for a unique twist on the classic.

To make the relish, start by heating up some oil in a pan and adding whole fennel seeds, chili, and garlic slices. Once they start to sizzle, add the cherries and chopped tarragon, along with salt, sugar, and pomegranate molasses. Cook for a few minutes until the cherries are softened and the flavors have melded together, then set aside until you’re ready to serve.

For the pork tenderloin, make a paste from a blend of spices, including smoked paprika, cumin, coriander, and brown sugar. Rub the paste all over the tenderloins and let them sit for a few hours or overnight to marinate. Then, grill them up on a hot griddle or barbecue, rotating every few minutes until they’re well blackened and colored all over. If you’re cooking indoors, you may want to open a window as the chili can make the air quite spicy and smoky.

If using a griddle, transfer the tenderloins to a preheated oven to finish cooking for a few minutes, then let them rest for 10 minutes before carving. If using a barbecue, remove the tenderloins from the heat and let them rest for 15 minutes before carving.

To serve, arrange the pork on a platter with some bitter greens and the cherry sauce on the side. This dish is perfect for sharing with friends and family, and it’s sure to be a hit at any barbecue or summer gathering.

In conclusion, cherries and barbecue season go hand in hand, and this recipe for blackened pork tenderloin with cherry tarragon sauce is a delicious way to enjoy both. With its bold flavors and easy preparation, it’s sure to become a new favorite for any barbecue enthusiast. So fire up the grill, grab some cherries, and get ready to enjoy the best of the season!

Pork tenderloin with cherry tarragon sauce Honey & Co blackened pork recipe Cherry tarragon sauce for pork Grilled pork with cherry tarragon glaze Honey & Co pork tenderloin with fruit sauce

News Source : Sarit Packer,Itamar Srulovich

Source Link :Blackened pork tenderloin with cherry tarragon sauce — a Honey & Co recipe/