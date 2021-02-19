Cheryl Bell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Cheryl Bell has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Coach Cheryl Bell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
Lobo Nation is heartbroken with the news of the passing of Coach Cheryl Bell. Cheryl Bell was a leader in the community, a pilar in East Texas athletics, a wonderful teacher to our youngest students, a mother, and a friend to anyone she met. pic.twitter.com/jsVOLD8Rkc
— Longview Schools (@LongviewISD) February 19, 2021
