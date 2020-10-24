Cheryl Cantoni Miskimon Death – Dead : Cheryl Cantoni Miskimon Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Cheryl Cantoni Miskimon has died, according to the following statements posted on Gofundme.com on October. 24, 2020.

Debbie Fitzgerald is organizing this fundraiser. Created 11 hours ago Funerals & Memorials Cheryl Cantoni Miskimon was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a wife, a mom, a teacher, a lover of furry creatures big and small, a performer, a director, and so much more. Cheryl was tragically taken from us too soon. She leaves behind a husband (Tim) and two children (Erin, 13 and Colin, 10). To ease the burden on her family we are starting this GoFund me for her kids future. We would be super grateful to help fill this little bit of the void Cheryl leaves behind. Thank you Debbie & Julie

Source: Fundraiser by Debbie Fitzgerald : Cheryl Cantoni Miskimon Memorial Fund

Tributes

Ariana Lleshi wrote

I am sick to my stomach to find out that one of the most influential selfless teachers I have ever had has passed away, she was kind she loved all and most importantly she wanted her students to succeed. I pray for her family and for every students she’s ever had she had made an impact on every life she’s touched RIP to an angel on earth and now in heaven Missy Cher you will forever be missed .

Alexis Attanasio wrote

Oh my goodness . I can’t believe what I’m seeing right now. May she Rest In Peace

Christina Allex wrote

I can’t even process this, definitely one of the most amazing and influential teachers I had.

Kim Bushman Aguilar wrote

Tim and I went to senior prom together in Germany. He’s a good man and his darling wife passed away this week. I’m heartbroken for him and their beautiful family. Bad Kreuznach American High School alums, please share and donate if you can.