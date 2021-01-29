Cheryl Carmody Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lieutenant Cheryl Carmody has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Lieutenant Cheryl Carmody has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We send our deepest condolences to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for the loss of Lieutenant Cheryl Carmody. Lt Carmody's family, friends, & coworkers are in our prayers. Thank you for your dedicated service to your community & law enforcement.
Rest In Peace, Lt. Cheryl Carmody pic.twitter.com/bEpLqUb3zV
— Gwinnett Sheriff's Office (@GwinnettSO) January 29, 2021
