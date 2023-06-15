Cheryl Grimmer’s family urge re-examination of case after collapse of trial against suspect in her abduction and murder

Cheryl Grimmer : Cheryl Grimmer’s family urges re-examination of case 53 years after her disappearance in Australia

The New South Wales attorney general has been urged to re-examine the case of Cheryl Grimmer, a three-year-old British child who disappeared from a beach near Wollongong in Australia 53 years ago. Despite a large police search, no trace of her has ever been found and a 2011 inquest concluded that she had died. The case against a man who allegedly admitted to her abduction and murder in 1971 collapsed in 2019 due to a Supreme Court judge ruling that his confession could not be used as evidence. The Grimmer family has now written to the attorney general asking him to look again at the judge’s decision and allow a fresh inquest.

News Source : Tom Housden – in Sydney

