Cheryl Zipper Death -Dead – Obituary : Cheryl (Stirton) Zipper has Died .
Cheryl (Stirton) Zipper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Sask. Sports Hall of Fame inductee Cheryl (Stirton) Zipper who passed away earlier this week. Cheryl (second from right) was inducted with the 1970 Dorenda Schoenhals rink that won the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship. pic.twitter.com/6wIeS6bhWS
— SaskSports H of F (@SaskSportsHF) December 18, 2020
