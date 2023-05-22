“Chesterfield landscaping fatality investigation” today : Investigation underway by Chesterfield police into fatal landscaping accident

Fatal Landscaping Incident Under Investigation by Chesterfield Police today 2023.
A woman has been killed while using a chainsaw while doing yard work in Chesterfield. The incident is being investigated by the local police.
Read Full story :Chesterfield police investigating fatal landscaping incident/
News Source : WMUR – Manchester
- Chesterfield police investigation
- Fatal landscaping incident
- Landscaping safety precautions
- Workplace safety regulations
- Occupational hazards in landscaping