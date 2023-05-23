“Chesterfield police investigation” today : Investigation underway by Chesterfield police into deadly landscaping accident

“Chesterfield police investigation” today : Investigation underway by Chesterfield police into deadly landscaping accident

Posted on May 23, 2023

Police in Chesterfield investigating incident resulting in landscaping fatality. today 2023.
Jonathan Logan, 41, has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Renfrew, Ontario. The police found him with gunshot wounds at a home on Vimy Boulevard but he later died in hospital. The suspect is still on the run and police believe the shooting was targeted.

News Source : WMUR – Manchester

  1. Chesterfield landscaping accident
  2. Fatal landscaping incident investigation
  3. Police probe into landscaping fatality
  4. Fatal work accident investigation
  5. Landscaping tragedy in Chesterfield investigated by police
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply