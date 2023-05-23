“Chesterfield police investigation” today : Investigation underway by Chesterfield police into deadly landscaping accident

Police in Chesterfield investigating incident resulting in landscaping fatality. today 2023.
Jonathan Logan, 41, has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Renfrew, Ontario. The police found him with gunshot wounds at a home on Vimy Boulevard but he later died in hospital. The suspect is still on the run and police believe the shooting was targeted.
Read Full story :Chesterfield police investigating fatal landscaping incident/
News Source : WMUR – Manchester
- Chesterfield landscaping accident
- Fatal landscaping incident investigation
- Police probe into landscaping fatality
- Fatal work accident investigation
- Landscaping tragedy in Chesterfield investigated by police