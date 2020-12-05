Chet Yorton Death -Dead : Anold Schwarzenegger Pay Tribute to 1966 Mr. Universe Winner.

Chet Yorton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Arnold on Twitter: “Chet Yorton was a legend. He beat me in the 1966 Mr. Universe when I was 19 and inspired me to be better, but he should be remembered for much more than that. He was a great father and he spread the message of health and fitness to millions. My thoughts are with his family.”

Chet Yorton was a legend. He beat me in the 1966 Mr. Universe when I was 19 and inspired me to be better, but he should be remembered for much more than that. He was a great father and he spread the message of health and fitness to millions. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Benny Gunnz

@War_Machine1214

·

1h

Replying to

@Schwarzenegger

Thank you Arnie… U n Sly taught us little black boys n da hood how 2b Masculine Men. I can’t thank you enough. And I could never pay u back. They were so much more than just movies. Thank U Man. 4 Everything.

This is the only known footage of Vince Gironda posing, from 1947. Ebic music is ‘Exodus’, which Chet Yorton used to pose to. Find out all about Vince in my new book, Draw Me a Gironda, in paperback or Kindle format @ Amazon or free pdf via https://t.co/B4ApVjAp2L pic.twitter.com/WpCDyc7hcG — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) December 5, 2020

RAW EGG NATIONALIST wrote

Chet Yorton, one of my three Golden Age bodybuilders, posing. Magnificent physique. Look at the intention and the power in his movements. This should be the goal. ‘The ready suppleness of an apex predator’, as I say in the book — which you should buy or download for free NOW.