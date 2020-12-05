Chet Yorton Death -Dead : Anold Schwarzenegger Pay Tribute to 1966 Mr. Universe Winner.

By | December 5, 2020
0 Comment

Chet Yorton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Arnold on Twitter: “Chet Yorton was a legend. He beat me in the 1966 Mr. Universe when I was 19 and inspired me to be better, but he should be remembered for much more than that. He was a great father and he spread the message of health and fitness to millions. My thoughts are with his family.”

Tributes 

Benny Gunnz
@War_Machine1214
·
1h
Replying to
@Schwarzenegger
Thank you Arnie… U n Sly taught us little black boys n da hood how 2b Masculine Men. I can’t thank you enough. And I could never pay u back. They were so much more than just movies. Thank U Man. 4 Everything.

RAW EGG NATIONALIST wrote
Chet Yorton, one of my three Golden Age bodybuilders, posing. Magnificent physique. Look at the intention and the power in his movements. This should be the goal. ‘The ready suppleness of an apex predator’, as I say in the book — which you should buy or download for free NOW.

