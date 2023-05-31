“Chevrolet ZR2 Bison”: The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison: A Bold and Adventurous Pickup Truck

The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison: A Tough and Capable Off-Road Pickup Truck

Chevrolet is all set to launch the new 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison, which is a partnership with the American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The ZR2 Bison model takes the already capable Colorado ZR2 and adds extra off-road hardware that improves the truck’s ground clearance, approach angles, and departure angles, making it a more capable off-road vehicle. The Bison will be available for purchase later this year, and it comes with a small catalog’s worth of AEV parts that you can modify to suit your needs.

The new Bison has front and rear bumpers and fender flares, and the front bumper is winch capable, which is a great feature to have when you are off-road. The truck sports a set of AEV’s 17-inch beadlock capable wheels wrapped in 35 inches of mud-terrain rubber. It also comes with a spare tire carrier in the bed to add an extra layer of off-road protection and to enhance its overall appearance.

Under the hood of the new Bison is the same 2.7-liter high-output turbocharged I4 that powers the Colorado ZR2. It sends 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The truck is exclusively four-wheel drive, and both differentials have lockers. The suspension setup is similar to the ZR2, with Multimatic DSSV dampers handling the bumps off-road. However, the Bison adds a set of Multimatic jounce control shocks to better keep the wheels doing what you want them to do.

The Bison deviates from the ZR2 slightly in terms of suspension, with the addition of jounce control shocks that help keep the wheels in contact with the ground. Chevrolet and AEV have also included a full array of skid plates and rocker protectors to protect the Bison’s drivetrain while off-roading.

The larger tires give the ZR2 Bison an extra 1.5 inches of ground clearance, while the bumpers provide better approach and departure angles, making it more capable and aggressive-looking than the standard ZR2. The Bison is expected to start production before the end of the year, with pricing information to be announced closer to launch.

While there are no official figures available, the new ZR2 Bison is expected to cost more than the $48,690 base-price Colorado ZR2. The Bison will face stiff competition from the new Ford Ranger Raptor and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, but with its extra off-road capability and rugged design, it is sure to be a serious contender.

In conclusion, the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison is a tough and capable off-road pickup truck that is designed to tackle any terrain. Its partnership with AEV ensures that it comes with the best off-road hardware, making it a top choice for off-road enthusiasts who want a truck that can handle anything. The Bison is a great addition to the Colorado family of midsize trucks and is sure to be a hit with buyers looking for a rugged and capable off-road vehicle.

News Source : Wesley Wren

Source Link :2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison/