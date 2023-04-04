Chewbacca actor’s wife dies.

The spouse of the esteemed performer who portrayed the character of Chewbacca in #StarWars has passed away.

Tragedy has struck the world of Star Wars, as the wife of the beloved actor who brought Chewbacca to life has passed away. The news was confirmed by LaughingPlace.com, who reported that the actor’s wife died on April 4th, 2023.

The actor in question is none other than Peter Mayhew, who played the iconic character of Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as in later movies such as The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Mayhew’s portrayal of Chewbacca was loved by fans all around the world, and his wife Angie was a constant presence by his side throughout his career.

It is unclear what the cause of Angie’s death was, but her passing has left the Star Wars community in shock and mourning. Peter Mayhew released a statement on Twitter thanking fans for their support and asking for privacy during this difficult time.

“Angie was my rock and my best friend,” Mayhew wrote. “She supported me through everything and I would not be where I am today without her. I ask that you keep me and my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

Fans of Star Wars have also taken to social media to express their condolences, with many sharing their memories of meeting Mayhew and his wife at various events over the years. Mayhew was known for his kindness and generosity towards fans, and it is clear that he and his wife made a lasting impact on many people’s lives.

As we mourn the loss of Angie Mayhew, we can take comfort in knowing that her memory will live on through her husband’s iconic portrayal of Chewbacca, and through the love and support of the Star Wars community. Rest in peace, Angie.

