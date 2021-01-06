Cheyann Shaw Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fitness influencer Cheyann Shaw has Died .
Fitness influencer Cheyann Shaw has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Fitness influencer Cheyann Shaw has died after losing ovarian cancer battle aged 27https://t.co/DNyfwH9AFH pic.twitter.com/aEtBoSljMg
— Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) January 6, 2021
