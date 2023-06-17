Cheyenne man investigated for homicide following death of significant other Phoenix Cerenil

Phoenix Cerenil : Cheyenne man investigated for homicide in death of significant other, Phoenix Cerenil

Following the death of his significant other, a Cheyenne man, aged 19, is now under investigation for homicide. Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas reported that officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a camper near the 4700 block of Cactus Way at around 12:19 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. Upon arrival, officers found Phoenix Cerenil, a 19-year-old Cheyenne woman, unresponsive with signs of strangulation. Police determined that Cerenil’s significant other, Charles Rees Karn, had pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a table near the bed and lose consciousness. Cerenil was taken by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she died on Saturday afternoon. Karn was initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation of a household member, and domestic battery, but he could now face a homicide charge. He is currently held at the Laramie County Detention Center awaiting a June 23 preliminary hearing on a $25,000 cash bond.

Read Full story : Cheyenne Assault Victim Dies; PD Investigating Death as Homicide /

News Source : KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne homicide investigation Assault victim death Cheyenne Police investigation Cheyenne homicide Cheyenne violent crime death Cheyenne assault victim homicide