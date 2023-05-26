Cheyenne Woods Net Worth: Cheyenne Woods’ Net Worth, Bio, Age, Career, and Parentage: The Alluring Golfer.

Sexiest Golfer Cheyenne Woods Net Worth, Bio, Age, Career Parents

Cheyenne Woods is a professional golfer from America who has been making headlines for her amazing skills and stunning looks. She is the niece of famous golfer Tiger Woods and has been following in his footsteps ever since she was a child. In this article, we will take a closer look at Cheyenne Woods’ net worth, bio, age, career, and parents.

Early Life and Education

Cheyenne Woods was born on July 25, 1990, in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the daughter of Earl Dennison Woods Jr. and Susan Woods and the niece of Tiger Woods. Cheyenne grew up in a family of golfers, and her love for the sport started at a young age. She attended Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix and later went on to study at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Career

Cheyenne Woods turned professional in 2012 and has been competing in various tournaments ever since. She has won several titles, including the Suncoast Ladies Series, the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters, and the Ladies European Tour Access Series. She also played in the LPGA Tour and has been a part of the Symetra Tour.

Cheyenne Woods is known for her excellent skills on the golf course, and her stunning looks have also made her quite popular among fans. She has been featured in various magazines and has even modeled for Nike.

Net Worth

Cheyenne Woods’ net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned most of her income from her professional golf career and various endorsements. Cheyenne has been sponsored by several companies, including Nike, Red Bull, and TaylorMade.

Parents

Cheyenne Woods’ father, Earl Dennison Woods Jr., was a golfer and the half-brother of Tiger Woods. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 64 due to cancer. Cheyenne was very close to her father and often spoke about how he was her biggest supporter.

Cheyenne’s mother, Susan Woods, is a native of Thailand and has been a significant influence on her daughter’s golf career. Susan was a stay-at-home mom but became more involved in golf after Cheyenne started playing. She has also served as Cheyenne’s caddie on several occasions.

Age

Cheyenne Woods is currently 31 years old. She was born on July 25, 1990, and celebrated her 31st birthday in 2021.

Conclusion

Cheyenne Woods is a talented golfer who has made a name for herself in the sport. Her stunning looks and impressive skills have made her one of the most popular golfers in the world. Cheyenne’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, and she has earned most of her income from her professional golf career and various endorsements. Cheyenne’s parents, Earl Dennison Woods Jr. and Susan Woods, have been a significant influence on her life and career. Despite facing some setbacks, Cheyenne has persevered and continues to excel in her sport. We can’t wait to see what she achieves next!

