Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Stabs Girlfriend 51 Times with Screwdriver, Victim named Neelam Kusum Panna, Accused Shahbaz.

“Neelam Kusum Panna murder case” : Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Stabs Neelam Kusum Panna 51 Times With Screwdriver in Korba
According to reports, a man named Shahbaz from Korba district in Chhattisgarh allegedly murdered his girlfriend Neelam Kusum Panna by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver. The accused allegedly believed that Panna was involved in a romantic relationship with another person, leading to the brutal act. This incident has sent shockwaves across Chhattisgarh.
Read Full story :Chhattisgarh Shocker: Spurned in Love, Man Stabs Girlfriend 51 Times With Screwdriver in Korba/
News Source : IANS
- Korba stabbing incident
- Chhattisgarh crime news
- Love affair gone wrong
- Violence against women in India
- Screwdriver murder case in Korba