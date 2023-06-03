Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Stabs Girlfriend 51 Times with Screwdriver, Victim named Neelam Kusum Panna, Accused Shahbaz.

“Neelam Kusum Panna murder case” : Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Stabs Neelam Kusum Panna 51 Times With Screwdriver in Korba

According to reports, a man named Shahbaz from Korba district in Chhattisgarh allegedly murdered his girlfriend Neelam Kusum Panna by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver. The accused allegedly believed that Panna was involved in a romantic relationship with another person, leading to the brutal act. This incident has sent shockwaves across Chhattisgarh.

Read Full story : Chhattisgarh Shocker: Spurned in Love, Man Stabs Girlfriend 51 Times With Screwdriver in Korba /

News Source : IANS

Korba stabbing incident Chhattisgarh crime news Love affair gone wrong Violence against women in India Screwdriver murder case in Korba