Chhattisgarh: Woman Thrashes Two Girls At Adoption Centre In Kanker District, Arrested

Woman Arrested for Assaulting Two Girls at Adoption Centre in Kanker District, Chhattisgarh (Representational image) Photo: PTI



Kanker: A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two girls at a private adoption centre in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. Following the incident, the district administration suspended the NGO’s license.

Dwivedi, a superintendent at Visheshkrit Dattak Grahan Agency which runs the adoption centre, was seen in the video assaulting the children. The authenticity of the video could not be verified by the media house. A complaint was filed by the district administration on Saturday, and a detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

The accused admitted in an inspection report accessed by the Hindustan Times that the video clip was from the same centre where she worked and the incident took place about a year ago. “Dwivedi said in her statement that she assaulted the two girls at the facility when her mental state was not sound. She also said that despite repeated warnings, one of the girls used to accept chocolates from unidentified persons while returning from the Anganwadi centre,” the report stated. The woman has been charged with assault.