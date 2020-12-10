Chí Tài Death -Dead – Obituary : Chí Tài , Vietnamese comedian has Died .

Chí Tài , Vietnamese comedian has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

tw death my favorite vietnamese comedian passed away today and it’s honestly hitting me hard cause i grew up watching him and even met him in vietnam. i cant believe he’s gone. i’ll be ia for the rest of today rest in peace Chí Tài, thank you for all the smiles and laughter. — ًboun simp (@stellasoastro) December 9, 2020

Chi Tai passed away yesterday.. he is a Vietnamese comedian, I really loved his skits. He was really funny and such a nice man. I hope he is resting well… he will never be forgotten Folded handsRed heart

RIP Vietnamese American comedian and musician Chí Tài. He sadly passed away last night in Vietnam. For my Viet diaspora, some of you may have known him from #ParisByNight. He was one of the OGs.

Chí Tài, Beloved Comedian and Talented Musican, Passes Away at 62 | Saigoneer

One half of the iconic comic duo Chí Tài-Hoài Linh has left us today. …

I just heard that one of my favorite Vietnamese comedian Chí Tài passed away. He was the guy who I really grew up watching Paris By Night since the childhood days.

Man, 2020 sucks!

RIP.

Sadden by one of my favorite and best comedians since I was a child…Chú Chí Tài, cảm ơn chú rất nhiều cho tất cả chương trình vui vẻ, R.I.P. https://t.co/7OBHL4BGFo — TuongVi N (@MoonlitStars19) December 9, 2020