Chicago Firefighters Died : Chicago Firefighters Lose Their Lives in a Devastating Blaze, Tragedy Strikes

Devastating Blaze Claims the Lives of Chicago Firefighters in a Tragic Incident

Tragedy strikes Chicago as firefighters lose their lives

On December 13, 2020, the city of Chicago was devastated when two firefighters lost their lives while battling a blaze on the South Side.

The incident

The fire started that morning in a vacant industrial building that spanned six buildings in total. The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) responded immediately, with about 150 firefighters working for over four hours to control the flames. Despite their heroic efforts, two firefighters, Edward Singleton and Corey Ankum, lost their lives when the building’s roof collapsed, sending them plummeting into the flames below.

In mourning

The loss of Singleton and Ankum has rocked the CFD and the entire city. The outpouring of grief and support from other firefighters across the country and members of the public has been immense.

Focusing on prevention

In the aftermath of the incident, the City Council’s committee on public safety has held a hearing to investigate the cause of the fire and to find ways to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also ordered a review of safety protocols for firefighters to ensure they have the most up-to-date equipment and training.

Remembering the heroes

Singleton and Ankum will always be remembered as valiant and heroic individuals who gave everything to protect their fellow citizens. The firefighting community is more committed than ever to learn, prevent, and improve, ensuring that this tragedy never happens again.