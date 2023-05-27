“Chicago homicide investigation” today : Homicide Investigation Underway Near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Residence in Chicago

Police in Chicago investigating a homicide in the vicinity of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s residence. today 2023.

At least three people were killed and many others critically injured in a dozen shootings across Chicago on Friday night and early Saturday morning. A homicide investigation was launched after a female victim was found dead on the West Side, close to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home. The incident took place on the Memorial Day weekend, which typically sees an increase in gun violence in the city. Over a dozen people were shot in separate attacks on the first night of the weekend, with one teenager taken into custody after gunfire broke out at North Avenue Beach.

News Source : Sun-Times Media Wire

