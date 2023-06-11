Chicago Police Department reports fatal shooting on West Side in Humboldt Park on Sunday today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chicago police reported that a shooting on the city’s West Side resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. The incident occurred in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near West Division Street and North Lawndale Avenue around 1 a.m., where the victim was shot multiple times while standing in the street. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later passed away. No suspects have been arrested, and area detectives are still investigating. The Interactive Safety Tracker can be used to monitor safety and crime in local neighborhoods. All rights reserved by WLS-TV in 2023.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Source Link :Humboldt Park shooting: Man killed Sunday in Chicago shooting on West Side, Chicago Police Department says/