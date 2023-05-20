Chicago shooting: 17-year-old victim killed on Northwest Side : Chicago violence: Shooting on border of Hermosa, Logan Square leaves 17-year-old dead

CHICAGO (WLS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of North Pulaski Road just after 2:20 a.m. when a male suspect wearing a white hooded sweatshirt began shooting at him, police said.

He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and Chicago fire crews took him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

The teen was not immediately identified.

No one was in custody later Saturday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident, which took place on the border of Hermosa and Logan Square.

