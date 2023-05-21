Chicago shooting : 21 shot, 1 killed in Chicago over weekend; suspect shoots and kills 17-year-old on Northwest Side

21 shot, 1 killed in Chicago over the weekend including suspect and victim names

Police report that gun violence has resulted in at least 21 people being shot, with one fatality, across Chicago this past weekend. On Sunday, a man and a woman were shot while driving in West Town, and on Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Another male victim was shot in Woodlawn, while two men and a woman were shot while sitting in a vehicle on the South Side. Two 17-year-old boys were also shot, one fatally, in separate incidents. More shootings occurred on Saturday, including one on a CTA Red Line train, and on Friday. Last weekend, 26 people were shot, with eight fatalities.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

1. Gun violence in Chicago

2. Chicago shootings

3. Weekend shootings in Chicago

4. CPD reports on Chicago gun violence

5. Fatal shooting in Chicago