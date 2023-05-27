“Chicago shooting in Humboldt Park” today : Police Department Reports Fatal Shooting of Man on North Ridgeway Avenue in Humboldt Park, Chicago Today

Police Report Fatal Shooting in Humboldt Park: Man Killed in 1100 Block of North Ridgeway Avenue Today today 2023.

A man in his mid-20s to 30s was fatally shot on Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago. The shooting occurred on North Ridgeway Avenue, and the victim died at a hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Read Full story : Chicago shooting today: Man shot and killed in 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in Humboldt Park, police department says /

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting North Ridgeway Avenue Humboldt Park shooting Man killed in Chicago Police investigate Chicago shooting