“Chicago shooting in Humboldt Park” today : Police Department Reports Fatal Shooting of Man on North Ridgeway Avenue in Humboldt Park, Chicago Today

Posted on May 27, 2023

A man in his mid-20s to 30s was fatally shot on Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago. The shooting occurred on North Ridgeway Avenue, and the victim died at a hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

