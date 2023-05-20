“Chicago shooting Pulaski Road victim” : 17-year-old killed in Chicago shooting on Pulaski Road

17-Year-Old Victim Fatally Shot in Chicago’s Pulaski Road Shooting

Chicago has experienced gun violence over the weekend, resulting in the injury of at least nine people and one fatality, according to the police. On Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, and a male victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his cheek while driving in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Three people were shot while sitting in a vehicle on the South Side, with a 17-year-old boy sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village. Another 17-year-old boy was killed in the early hours of Saturday on the Northwest Side. On Friday, a 33-year-old man was shot in the right leg on West 105th Street, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the hip in Lawndale. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing. Last weekend, 26 people were shot, eight fatally. Available on the ABC7 Chicago website is an interactive safety tracker that allows users to track crime and safety in their neighborhood.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

