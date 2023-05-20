“Chicago shooting”: Teenager fatally shot near gas station in Chicago’s Northwest Side

Posted on May 20, 2023

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago on Saturday morning. The victim was walking near a Shell gas station when a man wearing a white hoodie fired shots at him. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died. No arrests have been made.

News Source : Jeramie Bizzle

