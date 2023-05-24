“Chicken and Lobster Piccata Recipe”: Richard Blais’ Recipe for Chicken and Lobster Piccata

How to Make Chicken and Lobster Piccata | Richard Blais
Richard Blais, a celebrity chef and winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef All-Stars,” shares his recipe for a luxurious chicken and lobster piccata. This dish is perfect for a special occasion or a romantic dinner for two.
Ingredients:
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin
- 2 lobster tails, cleaned and split in half
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons capers, drained
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
- Season the chicken breasts and lobster tails with salt and pepper.
- In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, salt, and black pepper.
- Dredge the chicken and lobster in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess.
- In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter and the olive oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through.
- Remove the chicken from the skillet and keep warm.
- In the same skillet, add the lobster tails and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until cooked through.
- Remove the lobster from the skillet and keep warm.
- Add the white wine, chicken broth, lemon juice, and capers to the skillet.
- Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly.
- Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and chopped parsley.
- Plate the chicken and lobster and spoon the sauce over the top.
Richard Blais’ chicken and lobster piccata is a decadent dish that is sure to impress. The combination of tender chicken, succulent lobster, and tangy sauce is a match made in heaven. Serve it with a side of pasta or a green salad for a complete meal.
