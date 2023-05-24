“Chicken and Lobster Piccata Recipe”: Richard Blais’ Recipe for Chicken and Lobster Piccata

How to Make Chicken and Lobster Piccata | Richard Blais

Richard Blais, a celebrity chef and winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef All-Stars,” shares his recipe for a luxurious chicken and lobster piccata. This dish is perfect for a special occasion or a romantic dinner for two.

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin

2 lobster tails, cleaned and split in half

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons capers, drained

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Season the chicken breasts and lobster tails with salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, salt, and black pepper. Dredge the chicken and lobster in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter and the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the skillet and keep warm. In the same skillet, add the lobster tails and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Remove the lobster from the skillet and keep warm. Add the white wine, chicken broth, lemon juice, and capers to the skillet. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and chopped parsley. Plate the chicken and lobster and spoon the sauce over the top.

Richard Blais’ chicken and lobster piccata is a decadent dish that is sure to impress. The combination of tender chicken, succulent lobster, and tangy sauce is a match made in heaven. Serve it with a side of pasta or a green salad for a complete meal.

Chicken Piccata Recipe Lobster Piccata Recipe Richard Blais Piccata Recipe How to Make Piccata Sauce Chicken and Lobster Recipes

News Source : Richard Blais

Source Link :How to Make Chicken and Lobster Piccata | Richard Blais/