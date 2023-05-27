“Chicken Biryani Recipe”: How to Make Chicken Biryani: A Step-by-Step Guide

Chicken Biryani Recipe

Chicken Biryani is a popular dish in South Asian cuisine. It is a flavorful and fragrant rice dish that is made with spices, meat, and vegetables. This dish is perfect for a family dinner or special occasions. Here is a simple recipe for Chicken Biryani that you can try at home.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

2 cups basmati rice

4 cups water

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 cup yogurt

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

2 teaspoons red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

4 cardamom pods

4 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Wash the rice in cold water and soak it for 30 minutes. In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves. Fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the chopped onion and fry until it is translucent. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and fry until they are golden brown. Add the chopped tomatoes, ginger paste, garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the yogurt to the pot and mix well. Add 2 cups of water to the pot and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the chicken cook for 20-25 minutes. In a separate pot, boil 4 cups of water and add the soaked rice to it. Cook until the rice is 70% done. Drain the rice and add it to the pot with the chicken. Spread the rice evenly over the chicken and add 2 cups of water. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the biryani sit for 10 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot with raita and salad.

Conclusion

Chicken biryani is a delicious and satisfying meal that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is easy to follow and can be made with readily available ingredients. With the right amount of spices and cooking time, you can make a mouth-watering biryani that your family and friends will love. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and enjoy a flavorful and aromatic meal that will leave you wanting more.

